Fidus Investment (FDUS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $37.42 million for the quarter.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 52.59%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.50%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidus Investment stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

