Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $244.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average of $231.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

