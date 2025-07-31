Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.80 Million Stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.89% of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BKN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.16.
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.