Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

