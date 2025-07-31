Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.85 Million Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 301,844 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 120,131 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 134,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 54,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Increases Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.69%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.