Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 881.3% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 318,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 286,437 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 170,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 421.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BYM opened at $10.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.