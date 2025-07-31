Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,257 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 332,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 266,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PML opened at $7.16 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 30,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $226,837.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,837.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

