Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth $140,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BLE stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

