Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.88 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 106,366.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $67,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MQY opened at $10.86 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

