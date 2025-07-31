Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.02 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

MHD opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

