Fiera Capital Corp Has $588,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $440.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $443.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.