Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.15 Million in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.45% of Blackrock Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $129,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Income Trust stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Blackrock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

