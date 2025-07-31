Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

