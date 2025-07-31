Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 9,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

