Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in PUTNAM MUN OPPO (NYSE:PMO)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of PUTNAM MUN OPPO (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PUTNAM MUN OPPO were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PUTNAM MUN OPPO in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 15.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PUTNAM MUN OPPO in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

PUTNAM MUN OPPO Stock Down 0.4%

PMO opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. PUTNAM MUN OPPO has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

PUTNAM MUN OPPO Dividend Announcement

About PUTNAM MUN OPPO

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

