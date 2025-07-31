Fiera Capital Corp Sells 15,091 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 18,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

MQT stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

