Fiera Capital Corp Sells 351 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.