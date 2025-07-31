Fiera Capital Corp Sells 35,454 Shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,454 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 328,085 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 104,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inv Vk Mun Tr alerts:

Inv Vk Mun Tr Price Performance

Inv Vk Mun Tr stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,626.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,626. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Mun Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Mun Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.