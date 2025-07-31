Fiera Capital Corp Takes $576,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 535,986 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 383,126 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 289,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 107,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 99,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 86,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of SLP opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.83. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

