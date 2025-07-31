First National Financial (TSE:FN) Rating Lowered to “Tender” at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$39.00. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

FN stock opened at C$48.32 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.21 and a 1 year high of C$49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

