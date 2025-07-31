First National Financial (TSE:FN) Rating Lowered to “Tender” at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$39.00. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN
First National Financial Trading Up 0.1%
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.