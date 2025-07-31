First National Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

