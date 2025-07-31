First National Trust Co Buys 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.50. The firm has a market cap of $511.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

