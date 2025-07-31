First National Trust Co Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 595.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $60.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.