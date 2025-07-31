First National Trust Co Sells 5,396 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

