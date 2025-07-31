First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.58% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 621,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 140,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

