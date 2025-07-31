First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $85,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $109.21 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

