Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,302 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 285.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

