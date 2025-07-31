Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,380 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 285.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,478,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,201,000 after acquiring an additional 895,658 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,174,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 265,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 270,337 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FSMD opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.