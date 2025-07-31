Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILFFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 768.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,801,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 625,971 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 646,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 502,044 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 135,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

