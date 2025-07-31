Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,671,000 after purchasing an additional 411,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 210,389 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 311,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

