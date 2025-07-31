Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.86. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

