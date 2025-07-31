Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,190,000 after purchasing an additional 510,694 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,167,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 118,309 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

