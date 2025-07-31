Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,047.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 917,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,616,000 after purchasing an additional 131,502 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,705,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 275,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 958.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 79,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

