Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.17. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $143.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.