Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 273.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

