Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $77.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $991.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.2849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

