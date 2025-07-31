Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average of $128.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

