Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,987 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

FTEC stock opened at $206.76 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

