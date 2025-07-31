Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,198 American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $110.26 on Thursday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

