Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 451,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

