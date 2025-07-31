Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,316 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,065,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,268.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

