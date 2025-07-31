Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $876,000 Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,415,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEFA opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

