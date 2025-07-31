Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after acquiring an additional 954,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 419,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 953,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

