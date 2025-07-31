Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

