Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,846,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2,482.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,568,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000.

FLGB opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $31.56.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

