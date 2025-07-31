Gen Digital (GEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.540 EPS.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gen Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

