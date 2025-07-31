Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,400 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 12,729.6% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $667.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

