Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,991 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

