Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 67,894 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHDG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

