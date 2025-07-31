Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 761,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,693,000 after buying an additional 127,056 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 558,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,037,000 after buying an additional 83,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,388,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

